Letter: How Democrats drove Gabbard away

Earlier this month, former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii announced why she has left the Democratic Party.

She also asked other common-sensed Americans to do the same. Her entire statement can be seen on Twitter. Below is part of her statement.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, …”

Dave Sisson, Elliston