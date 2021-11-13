Letter: How did we all turn numb to the needs of others?

Growing up in Franklin County was like living in a glorious bubble. Everyone knew everyone. Everyone helped everyone. Religion was a big part of life. Having lived in a suburb of Washington, D.C., for over 30 years, both good and bad have been revealed to me about our world and our nation. After hearing about an incident on a train where a young lady was assaulted and people watched and did nothing, I wrote this. We have turned from God at the time we need him most.