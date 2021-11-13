Letter: How did we all turn numb to the needs of others?

Growing up in Franklin County was like living in a glorious bubble. Everyone knew everyone. Everyone helped everyone. Religion was a big part of life. Having lived in a suburb of Washington, D.C., for over 30 years, both good and bad have been revealed to me about our world and our nation. After hearing about an incident on a train where a young lady was assaulted and people watched and did nothing, I wrote this. We have turned from God at the time we need him most.
Numb.
We’ve become Numb.
Numb to the violence around us.
Numb to the cries from Mother Earth.
Numb to the lies we hear everyday from our politicians and news sources.
Numb to the abuses that are carried out upon our women and children.
Numb to the inequity among our races, classes, genders.
Numb to the power struggle between nations.
Numb to wars and the loss of life.
Numb to the hungry, the poor, the homeless, those whom are ill mentally, physically, and spiritually.
We walk on...
And God is forgotten.
Numb.
Melchora Alexander, Potomac, Maryland