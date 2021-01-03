Letter: How do we decide?

Everyone has to make decisions on what and what not to believe. Here are two examples.

One, thousands of climate scientists have spent decades studying and doing research on climate history and climate phenomena. Over 90% of them agree that climate change is real and that human activity is disturbing the atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and methane to an extent that if it continues at this pace, earth will undergo a harmful elevation in global temperature, ocean levels and ocean acidification. These events will bring about catastrophic effects on food production and will force migrations of many populations from their current lands to other countries. They propose that switching away from oil and gas to renewable wind and solar power is a viable way to prevent disaster. Yet perhaps 50-75% of the general public dismiss these predictions as outlandish and inconvenient to our current way of life.

Two, in the November election Joe Biden won both the Electoral College and the national vote by decisive margins. Donald Trump has claimed that he was too popular and that therefore the election had to have been "rigged." But he has yet to reveal any verifiable data about how this national election could have been "rigged" on such a massive scale. Nevertheless, about 50-75% of his supporters believe his unproven charges and insist that he did win the election.