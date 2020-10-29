Letter: How do we want to be remembered?

While I am a lifelong Democrat, I have always believed that there are good leaders in both parties; however, the actions and inactions of President Trump and the senators and congressmen who enable him have given me pause.
How can a person believe in the dignity and worth of all people and support a president who subscribes to racist beliefs, refuses to denounce white supremacy, and seems never to miss an opportunity to demonize people of color, incite violence, and sow division?
How can a person believe in our responsibility to be good stewards of the Earth and support a president who denies climate change, even as wildfires in western states and major storms in southern states destroy homes, wipe out entire communities, and kill or injure many?
How can a person who honors the promise of the United states to “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” and support a president who separates immigrant families and puts their children in cages?
How can a person who believes in the rule of law, the separation of powers, and the constitution support a president who has no understanding or regard for these sacred protections established by our forefathers?
How can a person who values the health, well-being, and economic security of the people of this country support a president who does not, even now, tell us the truth about Coronavirus, treating this tragedy as a political tool rather than as an unprecedented health crisis which, in this country, has killed 215,000 people, made almost one million people sick, and has created widespread job loss, financial devastation, insecurity, and fear?
We know who Donald Trump is and have learned who most of the Republican senators and congressmen are. But the question remains, who are we? How do we want to be known and remembered?
Alison Allsbrook, Roanoke
