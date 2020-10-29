Letter: How do we want to be remembered?

While I am a lifelong Democrat, I have always believed that there are good leaders in both parties; however, the actions and inactions of President Trump and the senators and congressmen who enable him have given me pause.

How can a person believe in the dignity and worth of all people and support a president who subscribes to racist beliefs, refuses to denounce white supremacy, and seems never to miss an opportunity to demonize people of color, incite violence, and sow division?

How can a person believe in our responsibility to be good stewards of the Earth and support a president who denies climate change, even as wildfires in western states and major storms in southern states destroy homes, wipe out entire communities, and kill or injure many?

How can a person who honors the promise of the United states to “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” and support a president who separates immigrant families and puts their children in cages?

How can a person who believes in the rule of law, the separation of powers, and the constitution support a president who has no understanding or regard for these sacred protections established by our forefathers?