Sturgis, Roanoke City’s new online tax payment portal, has been plagued by operational problems ("City’s tax payment portal lags," April 15).

None of us relish paying taxes, especially to a government entity that, through its very collection process, exhibits ineptitude.

Yet I believe Roanoke has demonstrated good stewardship of our taxpayer dollars over the years. Our city treasurer, Evelyn Powers, is an extremely caring and capable public official. New technologies typically come with a few initial bugs. Enough said.

More, however, needs to be said of the upside-down fee schedule associated with Sturgis. For the first time, the city is charging a $1.50 fee for each electronic funds transfer through its E-check payment system. My bank provides such transfers at no cost to me or to those I seek to pay. If I send a paper check (for which there is no city-imposed fee), the staff time incurred to process my payment is far more costly than for an electronic transaction. And the city must then pay the postage to send me a paper receipt.

Most businesses and government entities have encouraged and incentivized their patrons to go paperless. It reduces operating expenses. It’s also environmentally friendly, which is consistent with the forward-thinking City Plan 2040.

I don’t mind paying the storm water fee and solid waste fee that are added to my real estate tax bill. City officials have made a strong case for why such fees are necessary and beneficial. Roanoke has made no such effort to explain the imposition of the Sturgis fee when taxpayer use of the online portal (over paper payments) reduces its costs. Please either make a convincing case or drop the added fee.

David Nova, Roanoke