Letter: How long?
Letter: How long?

Our country has become an international embarrassment and laughing stock. Is there no legal recourse within our judicial system to force a legal transfer of power in such a case as Trump? How long will we acquiesce to his hate messages and temper tantrums? How long will our Senators go along with his lies? How long will Trump's election campaign spend millions of dollars on bogus legal challenges without a foot to stand on and unnecessary recounts that cannot possibly change the election result, instead of designating that money to coronavirus relief, a pandemic that, after all, our inept leader only magnified by his lack of listening to incredible pandemic experts like Dr. Fauci?

The refusal to accept defeat and allow the president-elect to prepare adequately for his incoming government is unconscionable in the light of the national security threat such a delay causes. After all, the 9/11 investigations showed that the delay of the security briefings because of the Bush-Gore recount factored into the disaster of 9/11.

Karen S. Carter, Daleville

 

