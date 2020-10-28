Letter: How much is a trillion?

How much is a trillion???
It is hard to grasp the concept of a number such as this but to put it into perspective
1,000 seconds ago is 17 minutes
1 billion seconds ago is 31.7 years
1 trillion seconds ago was 31,709 years ago or before recorded history.
Our country is currently in debt by more than $22 trillion and does not include the underfunded obligations to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or the newest virus relief packages. The GAO (Government Accounting Office) says the cost of these 3 programs will significantly exceed the tax revenue in the near future. Fortunately there is a very (artificially) low interest rate on our debt so we ONLY pay $231 billion/year today but again the GAO has projected the interest payment to go to $799 billion/year.
Now while I don’t see either party reining in spending, there is a difference. The Democrat party is pushing for:
Free college -$79 billion/year
Green new deal - $50-90 trillion over 10 years
Medicare for all -$15 trillion over 10 years
College loan forgiveness - $1.9 trillion
Also proposed with no estimated cost to the American taxpayers are open borders with free medical and legal service to all aliens.
Even if the top 10% of our current tax payers paid (who now pay close to 80% of the current tax base) a 70% tax rate we would still be trillions short to pay for these ideas.
What will be the effect of this debt on our children/grandchildren? Every empire in history has collapsed for a myriad of reasons but the one thing they had in common was the loss of the value of their currency and/or massive debt. The U. S. Dollar has lost 94% of its value since 1920!
Please keep these numbers in mind when voting this year and the impact your decision will have on the future of this country and your family. Even if you can’t stand Trump, at least vote to make sure there are numbers in Congress to maintain some kind of fiscal discipline.
Lewis Smith, Roanoke
