Letter: How much is a trillion?

How much is a trillion???

It is hard to grasp the concept of a number such as this but to put it into perspective

1,000 seconds ago is 17 minutes

1 billion seconds ago is 31.7 years

1 trillion seconds ago was 31,709 years ago or before recorded history.

Our country is currently in debt by more than $22 trillion and does not include the underfunded obligations to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or the newest virus relief packages. The GAO (Government Accounting Office) says the cost of these 3 programs will significantly exceed the tax revenue in the near future. Fortunately there is a very (artificially) low interest rate on our debt so we ONLY pay $231 billion/year today but again the GAO has projected the interest payment to go to $799 billion/year.

Now while I don’t see either party reining in spending, there is a difference. The Democrat party is pushing for:

Free college -$79 billion/year

Green new deal - $50-90 trillion over 10 years

Medicare for all -$15 trillion over 10 years

College loan forgiveness - $1.9 trillion