Letter: How naive was I?

In reading The Roanoke Times article of Oct. 9 ("Failure faces redistricting panel") about the failure of the Virginia redistricting commission to produce an acceptable plan, I had a flashback to several months earlier when I applied for a seat on the Virginia redistricting commission.

In my application, I stressed my nonpartisanship and history of supporting and voting for the “best” candidate regardless of their political party affiliation. My application was backed with letters of recommendation from respected and influential, but nonpolitical residents of the Roanoke valley.

I suspect that my application was one of the first to be rejected, as it has become obvious that this entire redistricting process was going to be a partisan, political football that was doomed to failure from the start. How could anyone expect agreement (12 out of 16 votes) on a redistricting plan when four Democrat and four Republican politicians were joined on the commission by four Democrat and four Republican citizens?

Some people may see this letter as sour grapes for not being selected, but to the contrary, I am most thankful that I wasn’t selected to be a participant in this debacle!

Tom Kirchner, Roanoke

 

