In many instances the best way to celebrate Memorial Day is: don't get the boys killed in the first place. Honoring dead soldiers is fine, but real caring is not in ceremonies. We are militarily in 71 countries. For example, in recent years we suddenly popped up in central Africa physically chasing down local bad guys. Really? John Quincy Adams wrote a warning against the search for "Monsters to Destroy" in 1821. It stated, "America's glory is not dominion but liberty. The motto upon her shield is, Freedom, Independence, Peace." We need to disengage in greater Syria and Afghanistan -- these are unwinnable conflicts which cause us to be hated by many nations, and use funds that should teach Johnny to read instead. Result: American boys die for nothing but keeping Republicans and some Dems in good repute with redneck voters.
Other nations sending token detachments to our Mideast adventures surely cannot appreciate being used as cannon fodder for the cynical political purpose of exhibiting a US-led "coalition" which exists solely to legitimize our exploits there. They do not wish to be our trained dogs.
ROBERT A. YOUNG
ROANOKE COUNTY
