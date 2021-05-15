Letter: How to contribute to Norvel Lee marker

Ken Conklin and I are pleased to be moving forward on applying for a Virginia state historical marker for Norvel Lee of Botetourt County.

The case for honoring Lee was laid out thoroughly in this paper’s editorial of April 18 that cited much of the research done by Ken for his book "Norvel," a biographical novel about Lee.

Born and raised in Botetourt County, Lee won a gold medal in boxing in the 1952 Olympics held in Helsinki, Finland.

He became the first Black from Virginia to win Olympic gold. Further, Lee was also a plaintiff in a civil rights case in 1948 that eventually helped to dismantle some of the segregation laws prevalent in the South at that time.

He went on to distinguished careers in the US military and as an educator.

Ken and I met recently with Steve Clinton, a member of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, and County Administrator Gary Larrowe about the potential for a marker in the county. Both were very supportive and encouraging in our plan to make an application.

State markers cost approximately $2,000. To this end, we have received the cooperation of the Botetourt County Historical Society to be the steward of donations for the marker.