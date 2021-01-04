Letter: How to gain public trust

A number of officials have been asking publicly how they could gain public trust because only something like 50% of health-care workers and others seem ready and willing to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The simplest way would be to tell the whole truth instead of just trying to persuade us.

It is perfectly rational to worry about a vaccine created in an entirely unprecedented manner. It gained emergency approval because this is an emergency. Final approval can only come a long time in the future, if at all. We know only that reasonably extensive trials have not yet uncovered serious danger to most adults, except for individuals particularly prone to severe allergic reactions. Most of the commonly experienced discomfort has lasted only one or two days, with fever or local pain similar to but perhaps somewhat more uncomfortable than with the usual flu shot.

It seems reasonable to believe that the personal and public benefit of vaccination exceeds the seemingly slight risk, but it cannot be claimed that there is no risk at all.

The best way to assert a belief in how safe this is would be for prominent people and their families to be publicly injected, demonstrating “Do as I do” rather than “Do as I say.”

Henry Bauer, Blacksburg