Letter: How to interpret Putin

A Vladimir Putin glossary:

“Russia did not attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election.” Translates to: Russia did try to influence the election per the intelligence community.

“Only volunteers were used to fight Ukraine in the Donbas region.” Translates to: Russian military supplied weapons and men to fight against Ukrainian forces and they shot down a civilian aircraft.

“We are not going to attack Ukraine” — Putin’s response to NATO’s claims that 150,000 troops on Ukraine’s border was preparation for an invasion. Translates to: we are going to attack.

“We are conducting a special military operation intended to demilitarize Ukraine and uproot neo-Nazi nationalists.” Translates to: we are going to begin state-sponsored murder of the Ukrainian people.

“We are only targeting military facilities.” Translates to: they are hitting residential area, schools, movie theaters and hospitals.

Putin has passed laws against “fake news” from being shared with the Russian people. His whole presentation is fake news. He seems to fear the fact that Ukraine, a former USSR territory, rejects an authoritarian leader.

Phillip Coffey, Roanoke