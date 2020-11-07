 Skip to main content
Letter: How unthoughtful
Letter: How unthoughtful

What's become of the thought for today? You no longer include that as part of the history highlights and birthdays section. The thought was most always enlightening, philosophical and entertaining, usually all three wrapped up in a short sentence or two. You continue to give out birthdays of people that are unknown as evidenced by the parenthetical notations after their names stating what TV show, musical group or some other identifying detail they are, presumably, famous enough to make your paper over.

May I suggest you continue the history highlights and substitute the birthday section for an entire column of quotations. Many quotations, especially by famous decedents, are insightful and may stimulate a desire to read more about the person and the accompanying historical record. Another option is to omit some of these unknown persons' birthdays which would free up enough space for the return of the thought for today.

Winston Churchill is often cited for his many profound remarks and witticisms. He had this to say about quotations: “It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read books of quotations. The quotations when engraved upon the memory give you good thoughts...also make you anxious to read the authors and look for more.” May the thoughts be with us once again.

T. Michael Maher, Roanoke County

