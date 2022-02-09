Letter: How Virginia can help my small business

How Virginia can help my small business

For the past several years, I’ve spent sleepless nights worrying: is my small business going to go bankrupt?

My business, Walkabout Outfitter, has six locations across Virginia, including in Roanoke. Some were in danger of collapsing under the crippling weight of COVID mandates, government shutdowns, and taxes. At every stage of this crisis, we’ve had to deal with lower sales, higher costs, fewer customers, and more paperwork. It’s crippling.

Small businesses are the backbone of Virginia’s economy. I employ about 35 people. All told, small businesses employ 1.5 million Virginians. The state wouldn’t be the same without us. Yet over the past two years, it seems like policymakers were out to destroy us.

The regulations were the worst. I have spent too much time following bureaucrats’ orders rather than working on my business.

Things got so bad, my husband and I didn’t pay ourselves for 10 months. We took care of our managers because it was the right thing to do. If we hadn’t had savings, Walkabout Outfitter would likely not be here.

I didn’t start a small business to fight with government about staying in business. When did small business become the bad guy?

The worst of the pandemic is past, but so many of the burdens are still weighing us down. That’s why I need our governor and state legislators to focus on saving small businesses.

First, give us tax relief. By cutting small business taxes, we’ll be able to come back stronger, expand and hire more people, and keep our communities moving forward.

Second, cut red tape. The pandemic mandates must go. Less regulation means more time and money spent helping my small business grow and hire.

Third, fix unemployment insurance. The state trust fund is low, and if it isn’t refilled, I’m looking at huge tax hikes. Virginia should use all the federal money it got instead of taking more money from my small business.

I’ve spent too many nights wondering if tomorrow’s the day my small business will go under. With the right help from our leaders, I hope to never worry about that again.

Tina Miller, owner,

Walkabout Outfitter

Oh, the hypocrisy! of Republicans

Former president Donald Trump recently said if he is reelected president in 2024, he would consider pardoning the insurrectionists from the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. Let me present him with another scenario:

Let’s go back to the 2016 election. Donald Trump won the electoral vote but lost the popular vote. Hillary Clinton claims she won the election because she had the most votes. The American people chose her because more people voted for her than Trump. She claims the election was stolen from her. Hillary tells her supporters that there is going to be a big protest march on Jan. 6 in Washington on the same day Congress meets to ratify the election results. She tells her supporters to be there — it was going to be wild!

On Jan. 6, at the protest gathering in Washington, she states that the election was being stolen from them; the American people had clearly spoken and elected her president. She says if they “didn’t fight like hell, they would no longer have a country.” She says “this is not a time for weakness.” She then states they are going to the Capitol and that she would be with them. She then disappears.

Her followers then march down to the Capitol. Along with her regular supporters are members of antifa and Black Lives Matter. The crowd chants “Fight for Hillary” and storms the Capitol with the same results as Trump’s supporters.

Would the Republican congressional delegation be so silent and forgiving with this situation? No they would not!

They would be calling for an urgent congressional and Department of Justice investigation. They would want to prosecute all of the participants to the fullest extent of the law.

As for Hillary Cllinton, they would resurrect their old chant of “Lock her up!” Would Trump still want to pardon these mistreated “patriots”?

What a bunch of hypocrites!

George E. Wilson Jr.,

Roanoke

Thankful for Youngkin in Richmond

I am a veteran of 40 years as a teacher for the Roanoke County Public Schools and a past president of the Roanoke County Education Association and two-term president of the Virginia Council for the Social Studies.

At one time I took great pride in my association membership and being a lifetime member of the National Education Association. Pride that we were not a union and not subject to the pressure of liberal socialists of the corrupted leaders in Washington.

I loved my field of teaching that I had devoted my life to. Likewise for my wife, who also taught for the county for 40 years. But now we are concerned about what has happened to it.

That is why I express my relief and happiness over the new Roanoke County School Board as well as the newly elected governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, all brilliantly aware of where our education system came from and how it was created.

Union leaders, do your research. The groundwork of Virginia schools was laid by parents who Thomas Jefferson listened to. Not a group of greed-filled politicians and education pedagogues who felt they could control the thinking of our children to be anti-our nation and anti-God. Virginia woke up last November and threw off the dark dictatorship foisted upon us by liberal socialists.

I pray this movement will spread across the nation come our elections this November. I say “God Bless America” as God is blessing Virginia.

Fred Eichelman, Salem

Our Orwellian Gov. Youngkin

Last night I watched the old black-and-white adaptation of George Orwell’s “1984,” in which Big Brother sees all with the help of the Thought Police and the Ministry of Truth is busy rewriting history — and it gave me nightmares.

I dreamed that Virginia had elected a governor who created a tip line for parents to snitch on their children’s teachers, who favored the banning of books, who issued a mandate that students not be exposed to anything that makes them uncomfortable, including the truth, and another mandate against a mask requirement in the schools just as the omicron variant of COVID-19 was killing even more people than the delta variant did — one of those uncomfortable truths that endangered teachers would have to keep to themselves.

I was so relieved when I woke up to realize that ... oh, wait.

H. Scott Butler,

Blacksburg