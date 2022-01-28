Letter: How will we welcome the stranger?

On Jan. 15, a deranged and deluded man took four hostages in a small synagogue in Texas.

Had it not been for the justifiable concern of COVID transmission, the entire congregation would have been present rather than attending via Facebook from home, and the results could have been much more tragic.

I feel grateful that the rabbi knew how to react to calm this man and lead to a successful escape. I also empathize with the rabbi for wanting to take in and feed a stranger from the cold.

Although I am not taken to constant prayer, I did find myself muttering, "Baruch atah adonai eloheinu melech ha’olam, matir asurim" ("Blessed are you, eternal God, who frees the captive") many times during the following days.

The physical outcome was good; the emotional outcome rattled Jews and their allies, from Texas, worldwide, including my tiny synagogue in Blacksburg.

We had taken to locking our doors during services and religious school even before this event. This necessity saddens me unendingly.

A weekly prayer exhorts us to welcome the stranger. Indeed, we have welcomed the stranger, hosting guests and welcoming members of many beliefs, abilities, gender identities and colors who have always been respectful and grateful to be included.

However, we have new peepholes in our doors, new escape routes and other means of safeguarding our congregation. We have spent many thousands of dollars retrofitting our building in the historic district of Blacksburg, where modifications are made more expensive by special considerations that must be observed. These modifications exclude the stranger without pre-authorization, which ironically seems to mean that they are no longer strangers.

The hostage taking in Texas puts us in fear for our safety and puts us at odds with our dictum to welcome the stranger. I hope and pray for better days ahead, "Baruch atah Adonai, eloheinu melech ha’olan, asher asanu asirei Tikvah" ("Blessed are you, God, who makes us captives of hope").

I also know that prayer alone will not save Jews and other oppressed people from hatred, fear and destruction. We must all find ways of uniting divisions motivated by loathing and become united in love, respect and nurturing of all our fellow humans.

Rebecca Scheckler, Draper