Letter: Hudson has common sense school board needs

Common sense is rapidly becoming one of the rarest and most valuable commodities in American politics.

It’s your typical ECON 101 supply-and-demand problem: the times have never demanded such a quantity of steady-handed, well-informed leadership, and it has never been in shorter supply.

However, voters in Montgomery County's District A can breathe a sigh of relief this year. Despite increasing rancor and division on school boards across the nation, one of our school board candidates, Linwood Hudson, has proven himself to be a wellspring of common sense.

His passion is rooted in making a better learning environment for our students, not in the profitless vitriol of cable-news-fueled “culture war” nonsense that our board must cautiously avoid.

Over the past few months, I’ve gotten to know Linwood very well. Without a doubt, Linwood’s attention is refreshingly focused on advancing student outcomes. We can trust his behavior to be comme il faut, mission-oriented, and transparent at every turn, as he conducts himself with a quiet diligence that is a welcome departure from the noise of “politics as usual.”