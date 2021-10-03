Letter: Hudson has common sense school board needs

Common sense is rapidly becoming one of the rarest and most valuable commodities in American politics.
It’s your typical ECON 101 supply-and-demand problem: the times have never demanded such a quantity of steady-handed, well-informed leadership, and it has never been in shorter supply.
However, voters in Montgomery County's District A can breathe a sigh of relief this year. Despite increasing rancor and division on school boards across the nation, one of our school board candidates, Linwood Hudson, has proven himself to be a wellspring of common sense.
His passion is rooted in making a better learning environment for our students, not in the profitless vitriol of cable-news-fueled “culture war” nonsense that our board must cautiously avoid.
Over the past few months, I’ve gotten to know Linwood very well. Without a doubt, Linwood’s attention is refreshingly focused on advancing student outcomes. We can trust his behavior to be comme il faut, mission-oriented, and transparent at every turn, as he conducts himself with a quiet diligence that is a welcome departure from the noise of “politics as usual.”
But don’t mistake his even-keel nature for a lack of passion. With the brain of a software engineer, the heart of a father, and the experience of a battle-tested PTO leader, Linwood brings a sense of urgency, energy, and devotion to a role that will be greatly served by his intellect, empathy, and wisdom.
With Linwood, you know where you stand. He unfailingly places the mental and physical health of students and teachers first. His support of marginalized student communities, including LGBTQ students, is unparalleled. He is deeply cognizant of the need for increased accountability and transparency on our school board. We need a public education leader who is well-versed on the issues and who has the mettle to stand up for what’s right. In Linwood, we’ve found that leader.
I’m proud to stand with the Montgomery County Education Association as I wholeheartedly endorse Linwood Hudson for Montgomery County School Board. I encourage all of our neighbors to join me in voting for him this November.
Liam Watson, Blacksburg