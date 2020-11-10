Letter: Humorous? Or maliciously deceptive?

My family was one of those that really talked to each other around the dinner table. We often discussed theology and politics and the latest trends in culture.

60 years later I can still remember one of our discussions becoming especially vibrant when my then eight-year-old brother said “Well, if you ask me, I think it’s a big hoe ax.” He looked perplexed when we all burst out in laughter.” It became a favorite family story at his expense.

A hoax can either be a humorous or malicious deception.

We have now seen over 200,000 Americans die as a result of the coronavirus. I find no humor in that fact. And yet there are still those who call the virus a “hoax.”

Likewise, we have yet to see how many Americans will die or lose their homes as a result of cataclysmic flooding and seemingly unquenchable fires. Climate scientists tell us that global warming is producing the conditions that make these events more frequent, but even more importantly, more disastrous for all living things in their path. Even now there are those who call global warming and all is consequences a hoax. I find no humor in this.

So the next time someone you trust says that the coronavirus or global warming is a hoax, ask yourself are they being humorous or are they being maliciously deceptive.