Letter: Hybrid car earning its keep

My old Toyota Corolla served me well for over 12 years. But as I mainly use it to drive to work or go shopping, I was mostly getting the 25 mpg city, rather than the potential 35 mpg highway figure.

So, needing a new car, I looked into the latest all-electric models. However, they are expensive. And, in this part of the country, most electricity is still generated from fossil fuels, and there are few charging stations. So I went with a Toyota Prius hybrid, and I am now getting 50 mpg!

How is this even possible? The secret is “regenerative braking.” Accelerating or going uphill, the battery and electric motor provide the initial push. And after a few seconds, the gasoline motor kicks in to provide extra power and keep the battery charged. Decelerating or going downhill, the gas motor turns off, and the dynamo recharges the battery. Together this provides a range of 600 miles on a full tank of gas and 50 mpg. I have halved my gas bill and reduced my carbon footprint! I am well pleased.

Richard Emmett, Blacksburg