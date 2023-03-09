I have read, with interest, your stories in regard to the wind turbines in Botetourt, the solar farms in the area, and the law that bans the sale of gasoline cars adopted by the Virginia legislature copied from California. We have a vocal group that wants to ban fossil fuels immediately in Virginia.

They disrupt the underground gas pipeline causing the price to heat my home to rise, demonstrate for the aforementioned gasoline automobile ban, and demonstrate against power plants that keep our lights on.

What I find interesting is that these same people are the first to be opposed to a wind turbine, a solar farm or a small nuclear generator in their backyard. Common sense tells us that we will run out of fossil fuels eventually. We must look for alternatives to sustain the human race. Texas found out when their wind turbines froze during very cold weather that we can’t move too quickly.

Hypocrisy is not the answer. We must be smart and move slowly to guarantee our well-being. How can piping gas underground rather than in large trucks not be better? How can banning gas cars when we don’t have the electric grid to support it be better?

It’s my grandkids' future. Let’s be smart about it, not foolish.

Bob Williams, Salem