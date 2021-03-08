Letter: I agree with Chief Hall

I read in the Feb. 22 edition of The Roanoke Times on the opinion page the letter chief of police for Roanoke County Howard Hall wrote, and I think it was very well written ("Time to demand public safety").

I can't agree more with what he wrote. He pointed out several bills being proposed that are promoting criminal justice reform but will do anything but that and not keep our communities safe. As he stated, our governor and legislators should be contacted, and we need to demand accountability for criminals. If we continue on the road we are going down now, things will only get worse.