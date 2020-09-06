Letter: I am not a hero

What I am is an Emergency Nurse Practitioner working in a Level 1 Trauma Center. This year, I have witnessed firsthand the “front lines” as we’ve come to describe our Emergency Departments. I’ve gone from being told that it’s fine to wear the same mask for weeks at a time to performing invasive procedures while unable to see through layers of eye protection.
Countless times I’ve had to gently remind my patients that yes, they do need to wear a mask, while struggling to be understood through my respirator. I’ve received daily updates and changes to our hospital protocols and been expected to know them as well as the preferred Covid treatment of the day. And throughout all of this, my coworkers and I have taken a significant cut in pay, lost our scribes and generally been told to do more with less. And honestly, all of this is fine. This is our job and we signed up for it.
But please, stop calling us heroes. We aren’t and we don’t want the meaningless platitudes. What we do want is for you all to stop going to the beach, or Crossfit, or parties. We don’t want to be inundated with the politicization of mask wearing. We don’t want to hear about how you think that the Covid numbers aren’t actually increasing and everything is fine. Please, tell that to the otherwise completely healthy 18 year-old who is currently lying sedated, with a catheter directly into his heart and a tube down his throat from Covid. Or the 25 year-old who now has heart failure. Again; Covid.
Because the fact is, when you go to the beach and hang out in crowds without your mask, you’re hurting us. The same people you’re calling heroes. You’re making us wait even longer before we can be near our families and friends and frankly, we’re sick of it. We haven’t been able to be with our families for months. We’ve been working to keep you safe. Now please, stay home, wear the mask and don’t call us heroes.
FREDERICK BARTON
ROANOKE
