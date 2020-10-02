Letter: I don't understand

It puzzles me that supposedly educated and intelligent people write nasty letters to The Roanoke Times, post them on Facebook and other social media sites, honestly believing they will change someone's mind about how to cast their vote in the upcoming election. Does the editorial staff at The Roanoke Times honestly believe by printing these pieces of trash that one person will be swayed to vote against their chosen candidate?
Like I said, I don't understand.
DORIS TURVEY HANSEL
SALEM
