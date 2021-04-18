Letter: I see things differently

In the letter by Tom Taylor on April 12 ("Biden is a man of miracles") he was of the opinion that the world is not in a better place than it was four years ago. Biden will listen to expert advisors. This is important if we are ever faced with a nuclear war.

Biden realizes that we need to spend more than we have in the past on infrastructure. We act now or fall behind the rest of the world. My children deserve a stronger, better America. It will not come cheap.

The Mexican border has been a mess for longer than Trump was President and will be long into the future. Biden's situation is not unique.

We need to be less critical and more willing to see what the other side thinks.

Mr. Taylor, I am sure on some issues we might find agreement, but your letter is simply an attack on what a new administration feels are their priorities.

We need Republican Congressmen who will compromise. We could perhaps be spending less. That will depend on what some Republicans in Congress are willing to put forward in a rational way.

One step forward might be to change the tax laws in a bipartisan manner. I think the Republican party needs new leadership.

Frank Mathews, Radford