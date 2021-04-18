 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I see things differently
0 comments

Letter: I see things differently

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the letter by Tom Taylor on April 12 ("Biden is a man of miracles") he was of the opinion that the world is not in a better place than it was four years ago. Biden will listen to expert advisors. This is important if we are ever faced with a nuclear war.

Biden realizes that we need to spend more than we have in the past on infrastructure. We act now or fall behind the rest of the world. My children deserve a stronger, better America. It will not come cheap.

The Mexican border has been a mess for longer than Trump was President and will be long into the future. Biden's situation is not unique.

We need to be less critical and more willing to see what the other side thinks.

Mr. Taylor, I am sure on some issues we might find agreement, but your letter is simply an attack on what a new administration feels are their priorities.

We need Republican Congressmen who will compromise. We could perhaps be spending less. That will depend on what some Republicans in Congress are willing to put forward in a rational way.

One step forward might be to change the tax laws in a bipartisan manner. I think the Republican party needs new leadership.

Frank Mathews, Radford

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: A time for common sense

President Trump's accomplishments are amazing considering the vitriol endured from the biased media, uninformed public and Democrat leaders.

Letters

Letter: The party of Honest Abe

The word impeach comes from the French word "empeechier," meaning to impede, stop, entangle. The second impeachment of Trump has entangled the…

Letters

Letter: Choice

My understanding is that people who oppose a woman's right to choose whether to give birth are against abortion because it is murder, it's bar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert