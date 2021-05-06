 Skip to main content
Letter: I stand in Benne's camp
Letter: I stand in Benne's camp

What a delight it was to read Robert Benne's piece "Are you getting tired of ..." in the April 26 edition of the RoaWOKE Times.

I, like so many of the Times' readership, am more than fed up with the daily assault of dismissive and condescending ideology that pervades a frighteningly powerful segment of our nation's culture and is likewise endorsed by our local newspaper.

Benne's long list of grievances mirrors those of a significant number of our valley's residents -- as well as those of millions of Americans -- and it is encouraging to see them in print among the myriad of leftist balderdash that represents the Times' preferred angle as it attempts to "inform" its readers.

Yes, Mr. Benne, I AM getting tired of ALL of the issues comprised in your query. Per your call to action, I wish to have my voice heard (or printed) publicly as I stand proudly in your camp.

Additionally, I likely shall vote for Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith in their next elections.

D.V. Brancati, Roanoke

 

