Letter: I want to believe

It is my understanding that HR-1 is a multi-issue bill that will hopefully make life fairer in the areas touched by this bill. I enjoyed the breakdown of the parts of the bill. HR-1 For the People appears to be a group of safeguards for human rights. The arguments that are being made against this issue hold no merit when one reads the bill.

I would hope that we as Americans want the best for everyone. We will send money to other countries and give tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy, yet we fight against fair play. Too many believe that the explanations of the bill that were given were somehow a “taking away of their rights.” The fact that we need these issues to be discussed shows that we have not come that far in our thoughts of equality, and fair play is not coming any time soon, but this bill will assist that dream.