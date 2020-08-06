Letter: Ideas based on political motives rather than facts

In response to the letter by Margaret Love in the June 30 edition ("Blame Democrats for virus spread, too"), I continue to be amazed that so many form ideas based on political motives without any reference whatever to the actual facts.
The suggestion that Black Lives Matter demonstrators were the cause of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases at first glance does seem to make a certain logical sense and some of us worried that an increase in infections might be the result; however, statistics so far do not support this concern.
In locations where most of the biggest and prolonged demonstrations took place, i.e. Washington D.C., New York City and Minnesota, cases so far remain on a downward trend or have remained essentially about the same as before the demonstrations. Some experts speculate that the reason for this is that the demonstrations were outdoors where spread of the infection is less likely and that many people who otherwise would have ventured into various public arenas remained at home because of the demonstrations.
Whatever the reason, it is indisputable that the greatest increase in infections has occurred where lockdowns were resisted and delayed by the state authorities largely for political reasons and/or in which the restrictions were relaxed too soon and contrary to CDC guidelines. In a few (e.g. California,) it is more difficult to ascribe the reason for the increase in infections other than noting a widespread feeling that the worst was behind us which resulted in the disregard of social distancing guidelines and the refusal of many to wear masks in public for this reason or as a political statement.
It appears that a second lockdown may be inevitable at least in the more afflicted areas of the country. The longer this is resisted, justified in part by falsely pointing fingers at those whose impact on the spread of the infection was minor at best while ignoring the responsibility of our country's leaders, the longer it will take us to emerge from this largely self inflicted disaster.
JAMES STAFFORD
NEWPORT
