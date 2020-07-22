Letter: If Biden were president

Have you thought about what life would be like with Joe Biden as president? To start, you know the Democrats won't let him run the show. Who will? Nancy? God help us. And the whole country will look more and more like Washington state and other areas controlled by the mobs. Democratic leaders are more prone to admire than censure these anarchists. Do you really think they will return our country to law and order?
And under Biden and Democratic control the anti Christian bent will increase. You have certainly noted that the progressives think that exercising Christian morality cannot be tolerated, in fact it must be punished.
And will you jeopardize the financial gains we have made with Trump by voting for Biden? And do you share his view that "black" and "Democrat" are synonyms?
The choice we face has never been this crucial. Voting for Biden does not mean going back to the mediocre Obama economy. It means sailing off into a new culture where destructive hoodlums have more influence than law-abiding citizens.
DANIEL ESAU
ROANOKE
