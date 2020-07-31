Letter: If fireworks are illegal, why are they sold?

If fireworks are illegal to sell, why are tents set up in parking lots across Virginia to sell them? If fireworks are illegal to possess and set off, why is it allowed/tolerated in Virginia?
My neighbor spends a hell of a lot money on the 4th of July to wake people up, scare pets and mess up my yard with the remnants of the fireworks. By the way, he does not clean up afterwards. I have found pieces of fireworks on my vehicles. I once asked him about the yearly noise festival he puts on and he said: "the cops don't care, they sit in their cars and watch it, they won't bother me." I know he is right because it has been going on for 10 years or more.
I guess the only rest I'll get on the 4th of July is when I'm pushing up daisies.
WAYNE AKERS
CHRISTIANSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!