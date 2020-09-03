Letter: If you don't like socialism, stop receiving benefits

Re: "The left tries to bring socialism to our lives" (Aug. 10 letter), Mr. Hilliker, do you currently receive Social Security? Medicare? Medicaid? If not, are you planning to participate in these programs? If so, YOU are or will be a part of socialism here in the good old USA!
Yes, Mr. Hilliker, ALL THREE of these programs are SOCIALISM! FDR was accused of being a socialist when he proposed Social Security. Likewise, LBJ was also accused of being a socialist when he proposed Medicare/Medicaid. So if socialism is so abhorrent to you then you need to stop receiving these benefits if you already do or decline to participate once you are eligible to receive them.
MARGARET J. FLEMING
ROANOKE
