Letter: Ignore what's on TV and social media

I wish to reply to Mr. Joseph E. Elligson's recent letter of May 17 ("Culture of violence"):

Mr. Elligson, I agree with you in general about our culture of violence. It is leading us down the wrong path for sure. But one statement you made caught my eye. You said, “The introduction of smart phones, smart TV's, tablets and computers has exploded opportunities for the culture of violence to be forced on us.”

Mr. Elligson, nobody is forcing anything on us! There are 'on-off' switches on those inventions, and we are not forced to buy them in the first place. Each of us is responsible for what we buy, what we listen to and what we read.

In our case, we simply got fed up with all the misinformation and violence on TV and turned it off! We don't watch any regular TV programming – not even the news (especially Fox news, which, as Trump's mouthpiece, is anti-American in my opinion). I simply put the TV service on “pause” for most of the year, then activate it again in September in time for the college football season (GO HOKIES!).