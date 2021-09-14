 Skip to main content
Letter: Ignoring is rejecting
Letter: Ignoring is rejecting

Matt Chwalowski's commentary, "Herring doesn't promote colorblind society" [Aug. 25] assumes colorblindness is positive. Ignoring skin color isn't the answer. To ignore is to reject, and rejecting isn't positive.

Rachel Bird, Roanoke

 

