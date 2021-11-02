Letter: Imagine if the insurrectionist shoe was on the other foot

Imagine that the roles in the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection were reversed.

Democrat Joe Biden had lost the election, and had been ranting that he really won, despite there being no evidence for this in every recount. His supporters had been staging violent rallies, calling election results "The Big Steal," with extremist groups like the Proud People, VowKeepers and DAnon plotting to overturn Trump's victory, Democrats in Congress vowing to decertify the vote count.

On Dec. 30, Biden calls for a rally at the White House Jan. 6 to mobilize for the battle to reverse the election results, promising "It will be wild", and thousands in a sea of blue caps assemble on that date. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks before Biden, calling for a "trial by combat." Biden incites the mob to "fight like hell" and encourages them to storm the Capitol, where Congress is meeting in joint session to certify the election results.

The mob obeys, and attacks the citadel of democracy, scaling walls, breaking doors and windows to gain access, battling with Capitol police, while members of Congress scramble for safety.