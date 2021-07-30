Letter: Immigration is not the answer

Your July 2 editorial, "What the pandemic's baby bust means," suggests that immigration is what is likely to save Social Security in the U.S.

Unfortunately, this outcome is impossible unless the immigrants paying into the system are unable to draw from it later, a most unlikely event.

What the editorial is describing is a Ponzi scheme in which current beneficiaries are financed by future beneficiaries into perpetuity — the sort of financial sleight of hand that landed Bernie Madoff in prison.

Both Social Security and Medicare need to be reformed to bring them into sound financial condition so that they will be around for future generations, a subject needing a much longer explanation than my letter can give it.

Still, it is important to note why immigration is not the answer. First, having to import another larger cohort into the U.S. to pay the current bill for the last one is a deal breaker unless you want an ever expanding, wage-depressing, environment degrading population explosion.

Our current immigration system emphasizes family reunification over national interest. We accept more immigrants into the U.S. if they have relatives here than for any other reason, and we take in a huge number of permanent refugees.