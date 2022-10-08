Letter: Immigration problems bigger than article portrays

Regarding Froma Harrop's article "E-Verify is key to fixing US immigration system" (Sept. 20): She makes some good points concerning our terrible immigration mess, but the overall truth now is that since Joe Biden became president with his “open border” policy, maybe up to 4 million illegal aliens have poured into our country, and this is intolerable.

In most cases we have no idea who or what these people are, and the flood of deadly drugs coming in is directly responsible for the deaths of many thousands of people.

It is apparent that these lawbreaking immigrants are largely going onto our welfare rolls, and adding billions of dollars each year to our already impossible debt of almost $31 trillion.

We are being degraded and destroyed! Do she and others actually believe that we can continue to allow this invasion?

Her article did not even mention the two vital things that President Donald Trump did that were working in controlling this horror: building his wall, and getting Mexico to keep “asylum seekers” there while we reviewed their individual claims for entry. Biden immediately stopped both of these policies. Why?

It is clear to many of us that there are major problems in America today, but four of the greatest dangers to our survival and prosperity are the “open border” fiasco, inflation, weak crime enforcement and China aggression. We must begin to elect some clear-eyed and responsible people to Washington if we are to remain the free, wonderful nation that we are.

Frank Ellis, Roanoke