Important local news -- really?

In a 6 p.m. newscast tonight (Jan. 12) I was relieved to hear that a Christiansburg business providing dog washing services had just opened! Given the importance of this insight, might I suggest that the following matters be thoroughly investigated and reported: 1) Do Aunt Bea’s pickles really taste like kerosene? 2) What does Barney do with his bullet at night? 3) Why do Andy’s pant legs always bunch up on his boots? 4) What happened to the baby birds that Opie raised? 5) When are the Darlings coming back to town? 6) Where does Otis get his booze? 7) Where can I get a tan like former President Trump’s?