Letter: Important to try to relate to others

I am writing in response to the article titled “Why getting vaccinated isn’t enough,” published in your newspaper on March 21. I wanted to more specifically react to the section in the latter part of the article discussing how polarized our society is, which is especially difficult now that we’re having to work together in order to get rid of the coronavirus.

I think that since we live in modern society with so much focus on individualism, it can be difficult for some to take into account others' well-being, especially since our society is so broken up into different groups, whether that be by social class, religion, race, et cetera. Since so many parts of society are so compartmentalized, it can be difficult for us to find shared values with other people, and as a result, makes it difficult for us to trust other people. However, I think, especially because of the coronavirus, we are relying more and more on the people around us, whether that be medical workers or other frontline workers, and it's become even more important for us to try and relate to others, not only for the well-being of ourselves, but also the functioning of society as a whole.