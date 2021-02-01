Letter: Improve special education for Virginia's students

The Virginia Council of Administrators of Special Education (VCASE) is responding to the recent JLARC special education report. VCASE is committed to improving special education outcomes and supports the JLARC recommendations focused on the special education teacher shortage, funding, and training and licensure for all teachers and school administrators.

The special education teacher shortage is at the heart of many JLARC findings. The role of special educators is daunting, including an inordinate amount of paperwork and meetings, challenging student learning and behavioral needs, complex regulations, and the threat of legal action. Special educators leave the profession due to burn-out and other careers with higher salaries and less stress. Schools face an unending cycle of recruiting, training and retraining special educators in specialized methodologies, IEPs and regulations and procedures.