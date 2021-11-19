Letter: In abortion debate, government not a substitute for conscience

The letter printed recently in the Roanoke Times ("You can't respect life and support abortion," Nov. 7) with its categorical "Abortion, a cancer in the nation, is not pro choice; it is pro death," invites a response more sympathetic to the ambiguity of things. This from "The Liberation of Life," an environmental ethics book co-authored by Charles Birch and John Cobb: "To apply to the killing of a foetus the same language that is used for the killing of a human person is an obstacle to reasonable reflection on a difficult topic." Do we really want our government to play God? Where does conscience come in?