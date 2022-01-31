Letter: In defense of Speaker Pelosi

There've been reports of members of Congress trading stocks with ... opportune timing.

When addressing a question about it, the Speaker [Nancy Pelosi] said that members should report their trades as already mandated, but should be allowed to participate in the free market.

In fact it was nice to hear that seemingly she likes the market.

A Democrat senator from Georgia, however, and the Republican leader in the House are floating ideas for a stock trade ban for Congress members to both curb corruption and to rebuke her.

Personally though, I thought she had a point, but couldn't articulate why until I had a thought while awaiting a big snowstorm.

Imagine a report showing that for the last few snowstorms meteorologists had made considerable sums trading in Walmart and Kroger stocks.

First off, it might change our assessments of weather predictions if we were to find out they're delivered by someone who just bought grocery stocks. We would then rightly be suspicious; I fault no one for hating corruption. Unethical behavior and loss of public trust have real costs.

The questions become, though: Did they buy the stock based on public information from the National Weather Service they just pay more attention to, and so if we could interpret the data we'd also see the snow coming earlier? Because market analysts do that all the time. Or did they buy the stock based on unpublished information from a professional contact they have at the Weather Service? Seems unethical. Or did they buy it knowing their power to manipulate the public to run to the stores for milk and bread? Definitely unethical.

But, who should decide their motives? Should meteorologists be totally banned from trading grocery stocks due to the possibility they could behave unethically? Where would the legislating ethics end? Certainly not with meteorologists, I'd bet. And what's worse, unethical people tend to get around rules anyway.

Perhaps instead of new rules we accept there is no alternative to having ethically motivated people in positions of power. Perhaps we punish the unethical at the polls instead?

Matthew Gallimore, Roanoke