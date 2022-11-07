Letter: In light of his record, why is Cline on the ballot?

Ben Cline says he is "fighting for life, liberty, and the Constitution!" Classified documents are gone, our nuclear security is compromised until proven otherwise, and a Trump-appointed judge stepped on the investigation! Since this all seems inconsistent with life, liberty or the Constitution, it might be appropriate to reexamine Cline's voting record.

Congressman Cline voted against impeachment, twice. He signed the Jan. 6 amicus brief to overturn an election, without a shred of evidence or a vested interest in the case since it did not include Virginia. Cline later voted no on a bill for Congress to support the vice president in using the 25th Amendment to remove the seditionist who tried to have him hanged. Cline consistently opposed all bills restricting or banning the sale of military weaponry stockpiled for the coup attempt and is therefore aiding the further amassing of weapons that are specifically designed for no purpose other than to kill humans as fast as possible. Standing for life, Ben? Children are murdered in classrooms, your party calls for civil war, and pregnant women have bounties on them!

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits the election of an individual to federal office if they previously held such an office, took the oath of that office and then gave aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. The insurrectionists are clearly "enemies thereof" and Ben Cline has consistently supported their efforts, even attempting to intercede in elections of states he does not represent. Why is he on the ballot?

C.A. Wulf, Front Royal