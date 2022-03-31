Letter: In praise of school libraries

Private chef, chauffeur, nurse, entertainer, tutor, housekeeper, counselor, referee, tailor, the list goes on.

These are jobs parents do, and that’s just on an average Tuesday afternoon. But perhaps the most important role they play is that of a chair.

Children’s author Emilie Buchwald said, “Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.” It’s true.

On the cozy warmth of a parent’s lap, children learn that the little black lines and squiggles have a secret meaning. With the loving guidance of their parent, they are given the key to unlock the code of reading. It’s here that their small world opens up to a vast universe of infinite possibilities, full of faraway places and fascinating characters.

However, books are pricey, and even more so when kids’ interests and reading levels grow and change as quickly as they do. There’s the public library, which is a magical place where you can waltz in, stay as long as you like, and waltz out with with many books. For free! No deposit necessary, just the simple promise to return them.

Life is busy, though. Some folks are too busy with work, grocery shopping and chauffeuring kids to feel that they have the time to browse the shelves.

That’s where the magic of the school library comes in. Each week, your child’s school librarian ensures books are securely zipped into backpacks to go home for family story time.

Every day, your child’s school librarian works tirelessly to bring books alive and make reading exciting.

Since the pandemic began, your child’s school librarian has pulled out all the stops and bent over backwards to ensure that books are safely getting into the hands of kids.

They tirelessly sanitize and quarantine materials, and make engaging online content to keep students educated and entertained.

April is School Library Month. I urge you to reach out to your local school librarian and thank them and offer your support and help. I also encourage you to take a few minutes to sit down and read a book with your child. They’ll be grown before you know it.

Kristine Saunders, Salem