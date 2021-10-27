 Skip to main content
Letter: Include immigration reform in reconciliation package

Many of us depended on frontline workers putting themselves in danger to get us groceries, process our chicken, and so much more.

And millions of those essential workers are immigrants — hard working people who have much lower rates of criminal behavior than American citizens.

Almost all these people have had their pathway to citizenship obliterated in the last few years. They need you to speak for them since they don’t have a vote.

The woman who lived here since she was 3, forgot her South American language and culture, speaks only English, celebrates Fourth of July and got all A’s though high school and college — she can’t become a teacher. We won’t let her. She must have a Social Security number to teach English, but we won’t let Dreamers become citizens, so all her years of education are going to waste and her hopes are pulverized.

People who are running from horrors and violence under a Temporary Protected Status have been told that they need to give up and go home … presumably to die. These people fight with us through this pandemic, improve our economy and risk their well-being to preserve American life and liberty, and we’re letting them down.

Please, call Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, or your other Senate reps, to demand this: “include immigration reform in the reconciliation package.” We have until the end of the month to show our reps what deeply matters to us as Americans. I have lived all over this country, and everywhere I go, I depend on immigrants. One immigrant academic and entrepreneur gave me a job connecting kids to chemistry-learning software. Another immigrant helped keep me alive post-op in the hospital. So many more have built roofs over my neighbors’ heads. We all need these people. Please, pick up the phone and make this right.

Jocelyn Hildebrand, Blacksburg

 

