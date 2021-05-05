Letter: Inconvenient Democratic truths

The inconvenient truth is that hate reigned and that a flawed candidate was elected POTUS last November.

Joe Biden is unable to govern our nation, in this precarious time when an ascending China threatens the world!

We witnessed this incompetence when the president’s “handlers” finally agreed to hold his first press conference. He showed up with more reference material and notes than even Jen Psaki requires— including a huge notebook that contained, in order, the names of reporters he should call on, the questions they would ask, and his suggested answers. Even so, he got confused and frustrated.

And consider Biden’s crisis at the southern border. He refuses to visit the border, assigns his VP the job, but Kamala will not go either. Republicans finally go. But, Ol’ Joe doesn’t like what they report, so he refuses to call it a crisis, calling it a “challenge” instead. You cannot make this kind of stuff up.

The dirty little Democrat secret is that “open borders” is what Progressives want. They are calling the shots in the Biden administration and they want illegals flooding across our borders, seeking all the “freebies”— healthcare, food stamps, education — which puts them in line for ID’s that these illegals can use to vote.