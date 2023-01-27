Letter: Increasing IRS staff would help taxpayers

Rolling back the increases in Internal Revenue Service staff is a bad idea. The IRS has been short staffed for years, and lately it has become acute, hurting my family and me.

My low-income stepson made a data entry error on his tax return last year. So his W-2 didn’t match his tax return. Because of the error, a two-week process took several months as the understaffed IRS fixed the error. Their short staffing made it impossible for him to contact the agency to find out what the problem was. He had to call his congressman for help. Like most other taxpayers, he really needed the money.

Also last year, I made a mistake figuring the required minimum withdrawal from my retirement. My math was correct, but the IRS didn’t have staff to provide me the updated formula. How can taxpayers comply with the rules if they can’t find out what they are? Taking the wrong amount out of retirement could have cost me a big penalty.

Instead of continuing to underfund the IRS, please let it hire staff to provide adequate customer service to taxpayers!

One particular service the IRS could provide would save taxpayers like my stepson a lot of time and money. For people who only have wage, interest and retirement income, the agency could produce a return and mail it for signature. The IRS already has the information to do this. Congress would need to authorize such a program, and it should. That would be a very good use of the new staff the IRS is hiring, and reduce the burden on millions of citizens who only want to follow the law.

Charles P. Schade, Blacksburg