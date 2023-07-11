Efficiency and adaptability are top priorities in the private sector, whereas publicly funded colleges and universities tend to be inefficient, bureaucratic and resistant to change.

There is an amusing old saying — usually attributed to Calvin Coolidge — “Changing a university is like moving a graveyard: You can’t expect any help from the people inside.” While this may be a good metaphor, it is important to note that behavioral changes are emerging in academia. For example, according to a recent Roanoke Times article (June 10), Radford University intends to look internally for opportunities to “... streamline the institution and increase efficiency.” Kudos to Radford!

I have no doubt that other universities are thinking similarly. But ultimately they will be judged by what they do, not what they say. Success may require difficult organizational changes that more efficiently control the rising cost of education.

As Winston Churchill said: “It is no use saying ‘We are doing our best.’ You have got to succeed in doing what is necessary.”

Peter Eyre, Blacksburg