Letter: Inn at Virginia Tech acknowledges local history

The Inn at Virginia Tech includes names on spaces within its conference center to recognize elements of New River Valley regional history. Meeting rooms have names such as Cascades, New River, Smithfield, Ellett Valley, Solitude and more. The restaurant, Preston’s, acknowledges Col. William Preston, an early pioneer settler who was an 18th century colonial militia leader and strong advocate for education in the region.

An earlier article in The Roanoke Times incorrectly attributed the name to Ballard Preston, a 19th century descendant of Col. Preston. Many of the public spaces in the Inn acknowledge the region and the elements of the New River Valley that have been associated with the university for its nearly 150 year presence during a long history of Native American and later pioneer settler inhabitants from various regions of the world. Indeed, that is a proud heritage to acknowledge.