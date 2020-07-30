Letter: Inoculate against ignorance

One June 26 I ventured into CVS to pick up a few essentials. The store was crowded, but we masked shoppers -- one in medical scrubs -- smoothly and politely gave each other space. I had to wait an extra minute to reach the sparkling water, but it didn’t ruin my day. Something else did.
I heard sounds in the next aisle that instantly set my teeth on edge. When the source rounded the corner, I realized what my instincts had bristled against: the loud laughter of people without masks. This ordinary-looking couple continued their raucous good time as they strode through everyone else’s space. Public safety wasn’t the last thing on their minds; it didn’t even make the list. In the checkout line they crowded up behind me, the woman’s mouth wide open as she guffawed at her own, er, wit. I moved forward. When I paused a few seconds to wait for six feet of space to open up at the self-checkout, the couple barged ahead. The clerk shrugged.
“I’m not the police,” she said. “We can’t do a thing about it. You’re wearing your mask, so just don’t worry about it.”
As of May 29, with cases of COVID-19 skyrocketing nationally, the state of Virginia requires that everyone wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The science strongly supports this mandate to slow the spread of the virus. Apparently, however, Roanoke's compliance is optional--that is, it's completely dependent on our fellow citizens' understanding and goodwill. God help us all.
Some violators aren’t just oblivious; they’re taking a stand. These folks rant about God-given freedoms—spraying invisible droplets all around—as if their own lives didn’t depend daily on other people’s decency and good sense, on a shared social contract.
You just wait and see, some intone ominously. It starts with masks. Then we’ll all be forced to get vaccinated, and Bill Gates will implant chips in us to track our movements. (Bafflingly, these same people nonchalantly carry around cell phones with location tracking turned on so Google can tell them where to turn.) Cool, I say. I’d prefer open-source code in my bloodstream, but whatever. While you’re at it, All-Powerful Wizard, inoculate me against other people’s deadly ignorance.
JODY FRANK
ROANOKE
