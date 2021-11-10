Letter: Instead of waging war, help those veterans harmed by witnessing war

In September 1969 I returned from two years in Southeast Asia, processed out of the Army, and came home. I couldn’t define all that I was feeling, but deep down inside I knew that the Vietnam War had changed me. For a long while, I avoided those feelings.
In 1982, I was awash in suppressed memories. I began a compulsive search to discover what had really happened in Vietnam, why it had happened, and why the war effort needed me. That search continues to this day. I have compiled a library of more than 500 books on the history of our war, and the conclusions I have reached have resulted in two published books of my own. Simply put, I have concluded that my military experiences damaged me to my soul. I feared the enemy, but I never hated them. Sadly, I witnessed unconscionable acts of cruelty, corruption and profiteering by our Army officers. I developed a deep hatred for them, and the system in which they operate. I saw everyday scenes of cruelty, death and destruction, unimaginable horrors of war, that damaged my very soul. The violence and destruction was so pervasive that I lost any realistic faith in mankind’s good will toward other humans.
Today, America’s military has more than 750 bases around the world, and total budget in excess of a trillion dollars a year, more than the next 11 biggest military-spending nations. And, as Veterans Day approaches, I call the reader’s attention to the sad fact that every day an average of 22 veterans commit suicide. I believe the American way of waging war, the strategies and tactics, along with the terrible destructive capabilities of our present-day weapons, combine to do similar damage to the souls of many who witness modern war. Far too many times, these are damages the veteran cannot live with. I am hopeful that one day soon we will defund the Pentagon and use the savings to fund constructive efforts such as education, health care, combating climate change, and to address the needs of our damaged veterans.
John Ketwig, Bedford