Letter: Instead of waging war, help those veterans harmed by witnessing war

In September 1969 I returned from two years in Southeast Asia, processed out of the Army, and came home. I couldn’t define all that I was feeling, but deep down inside I knew that the Vietnam War had changed me. For a long while, I avoided those feelings.

In 1982, I was awash in suppressed memories. I began a compulsive search to discover what had really happened in Vietnam, why it had happened, and why the war effort needed me. That search continues to this day. I have compiled a library of more than 500 books on the history of our war, and the conclusions I have reached have resulted in two published books of my own. Simply put, I have concluded that my military experiences damaged me to my soul. I feared the enemy, but I never hated them. Sadly, I witnessed unconscionable acts of cruelty, corruption and profiteering by our Army officers. I developed a deep hatred for them, and the system in which they operate. I saw everyday scenes of cruelty, death and destruction, unimaginable horrors of war, that damaged my very soul. The violence and destruction was so pervasive that I lost any realistic faith in mankind’s good will toward other humans.