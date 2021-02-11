Letter: Insult to those holding doctoral degrees

The recent letter from Joe Painter titled “An insult to intelligence” (Jan. 11) is an insult to people holding doctoral degrees. If he doesn’t wish to be called "Dr.” that’s OK with me, but he shouldn’t make the rules for anyone else. Let’s look at the history of the word itself. The word comes from the Latin “doceo” or “I teach,” and originally appeared in medieval Europe as a license to teach (licentia docendi”). I guess somewhere along the way medical people felt that the term “doctor” sounded pretty good for them too. Earliest doctoral degrees came from the fields of theology, law and medicine, and eventually studies outside these three areas became more common, usually called philosophies.