Letter: Insurance benefit needed to pay for private caregivers

Insurance policies should have a benefit to pay for private caregivers. I am a social worker employed by a hospice agency and the biggest obstacle in providing care is trying to find caregivers so the patient can stay home for end-of-life care. All insurances have benefits for in patient rehab, home health (which includes physical, occupational and speech therapy), and hospice. Medicare will only cover nursing home care when a person is there for skilled care. Medicaid is currently the only insurance that has a benefit for private caregivers. Not every older adult qualifies for Medicaid. A person can purchase Long Term Care insurance to assist with private caregivers, but many people are not aware it exists.

Studies have shown that there are about 1.2 million people residing in nursing homes across the United States. Children are often unable to care for their parents for a variety of reasons: their own health issues, raising their own children; or they live out of state. Studies show that over 50% of older adults residing in a nursing home have a diagnosis of depression. The League of Older Americans, Area Agencies on Aging, and the Department of Social Services offer companion services but often have a waiting list.